Get in the swim and make some friends this weekend

OPEN TO ALL: The Gladstone Gladiators are inviting people to a free 'come and try' day.

The Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club is welcoming everyone to a free 'come and try' swimming event tomorrow at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre.

Head coach Tom Fronek, said getting started in swimming was easy, all you need is a pair of swimmers and some goggles.

"Swimming is one of the most popular sports in Australia," he said.

"It's a fun healthy, low-impact activity that you can continue for a lifetime.

"Swimming is a great way to keep fit, stay healthy and you'll make friends as well.

"Some people may want to take it to a competitive level."

The club will be hosting its 'come and try' day at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre, tomorrow at 10am.

Pool entry fees apply but the event is free and open to all age groups, skill and fitness levels.

"Swimming is also a good way to cool down while developing a skill that could save your life," Mr Fronek said.

For more information visit the Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club website or Facebook page.