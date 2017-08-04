GET IN QUICK: Cheap flights from Gladstone

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

GET in quick if you want cheap flights on Gladstone's newest airline.

If you book between now and August 8 for selected dates, one-way flights between Gladstone and Brisbane are going from $95 on Alliance Airlines.

The travel dates are between October 17 to December 14 and January 9 and March 26 next year.

Some blackout dates do apply during this time.

Bookings can be made through the Virgin Australia website.

Alliance has taken over the route from Virgin Australia although they are still affiliated.

Their first flight landed on July 17.