GET IN QUICK: 300KG of fresh local bait for HookUp fishers

GOOD PRODUCT: LJ's Compleat Angler's Liam Jones with some fresh mullet and garfish caught this morning from Agnes Water.

FRESH bait equals fresh fish.

It's an old adage but one that's still true for LJ's Compleat Angler.

The tackle store just received fresh 100 kilograms of garfish, 200kg of mullet and plenty of squid in preparation for next weekend's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

READ MORE | 2017 Boyne Tannum Hookup

>> Big prizes on offer at Boyne Tannum HookUp

>> Barramundi with the golden tag up for grabs

Managing director Liam Jones said the bait, which was caught on Friday morning, had come from Agnes Water.

"We're just trying to get some good fresh bait for everyone that's fishing in (HookUp)," he said.

"It's not too often they get a chance to get fresh locally caught bait."

Mr Jones said the next week would be busy for the store.

"It's the biggest fishing comp in Australia, so it's great for all local businesses," he said.

"Hopefully we get some good weather and it will be even better."

Boyne Tannum Hookup vice president Pat Laws releasing barramundi fingerlings into Lake Awoonga as GAWB operations and maintenance manager Sarah Lunau watches on. Matt Harris

Mr Jones said to get to the shop quickly as the bait would not last long.

He said they would get some more in next week if they needed.

In terms of catching fish, Mr Jones said fresh fillets of mullet were a good option for many species.

"Whole fillet will be good at the reef for your red emperor, snapper, coral trout, the heads will be crab pot bait and you can cut the fillets up into strips for bream, grunter, jacks and everything," he said.

The garfish are good for chasing Spanish mackerel, and Mr Jones said they were a good overall bait, as was squid.