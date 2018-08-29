GET HOOKED: Father's Day gift idea sorted

LAST-minute Father's Day gift ideas are now sorted thanks to the Boyne Tannum HookUp after tickets for the 2019 event went on sale last week.

The 2019 HookUp will be held on May 3-5 and will run in conjunction with the Labour Day long weekend.

Determine to ride the success of this year's event, and coupled with its appearance on TV show Fishing Australia and a presence at the Brisbane Boat Show, a decision was made to bring forward the date of ticket sales.

"The Fishing Australia episode had such a positive impact on HookUp and what we have here," HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said.

"Many people have phoned since then asking what else we have on offer and a lot of them have been from the southeast corner.

"We thought, why wait until December 1 to put tickets on sale because we want to capitalise on that groundswell.

"People in southeast Queensland know we are only a short flight or drive away and there's no better thing to do for Father's Day, or perhaps for the entire family, than to make plans for the May long weekend next year."

Just Hafta Fish team members Michael Flesser, John Flesser and Zane Reed continued a 22-year tradition of being the last to weigh in at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. Matt Taylor

Ms McGuire said the introduction of Team and Human Powered Water Craft categories this year made it appealing for families to enter.

Jetfishing and the $5000 bounty barramundi at Lake Awoonga will return in 2019, along with the new Fly Fishing category involving giant trevally or golden trevally.

The Senior registration fee has gone up $5 ($85 to $90) to fund increased fish category cash prizes although the $40 Junior (ages 3-16) entry remains unchanged.

Registrations now come with an eTicket and can be purchased at https://registration.boynetannumhookup.com.au or by visiting Boyne Island Bait & Tackle, LJ's Compleat Angler or Pat's Tackle World.