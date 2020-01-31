Menu
Helen Maclean was the winning female angler at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga.
News

Are you ready? Barra season opens tomorrow

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Jan 2020 10:15 AM
IT'S time to restock your tackle box with all the essentials to catch a whopping barramundi as the season kicks off tomorrow.

From midday, the 2020 barramundi season is open for business after being closed for three months.

The season closed November 1 and helped protect the species at vulnerable times in its life cycle, including during the spawning season.

For the Gladstone region, the only exception was Lake Awoonga as the closed season doesn't apply to the waterway.

Although the closed season doesn't apply to the lake, bag limits will increase tomorrow.

Minimum size for barramundi from Lake Awoonga is 58cm, with a bag limit of five fish per person.

Only one fish can be over 120cm.

During closed season the dam's bag limit is one barramundi per person.

In tidal waters, barramundi must be 58-120cm.

There is a possession limit of five per person, or 10 per boat if there are more than two people on-board.

Gladstone Observer

