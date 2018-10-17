Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fitbits have prompted users to see a doctor.
Fitbits have prompted users to see a doctor.
News

Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Observer

17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

HERE's your chance to stay up to date with the best local news, sport and opinions and track your fitness with this amazing Observer subscription.

Sign up to this offer and get 12 months' digital access to gladstoneobserver.com.au for just $7.50/week for the first 12 months, and you'll also get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch valued at $299.95.

Minimum total cost for the 12 months is $390 (conditions apply).

SUBSCRIBE NOW >> SIGN UP TO GET THIS GREAT FITBIT OFFER


ABOUT THE WATCH

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch helps you live better by using personalised insights to reach your health and fitness goals.

Features include:

>> On-screen coaching

>> Heart rate tracking

>> 50m water resistant

>> Sleep tracking

>> 4+ day battery life

>> Store and play 300+ songs

>> Contactless payments

>> Call and text notifications

Read more about Fitbit Versa here.


TWO GREAT OFFERS

Choose from one of the following 12-month Observer subscriptions to get your Fitbit Versa included.

DIGITAL ONLY: $7.50 per week for the first 12 months.

Minimum cost is $390, conditions apply.

WEEKEND PAPERS + DIGITAL: $8.50 per week for the first 12 months.

Minimum cost $442, conditions apply.

SUBSCRIBE NOW >> SIGN UP TO GET THIS GREAT FITBIT OFFER

 

WHAT'S INCLUDED

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is valued at $299.95 and gives personalised insights to help reach your health and fitness goals.
The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is valued at $299.95 and gives personalised insights to help reach your health and fitness goals.

FITBIT SMARTWATCH

You'll get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch valued at $299.95 with this 12-month subscription offer. Fitbit available in black only.

Allow about 20 days for your Fitbit to arrive.

As a subscriber you'll get full digital access to The Observer, plus couriermail.com.au on all your devices, including our mobile and tablet apps, giving you analysis and insight from our suite of award-winning journalists and expert columnists.


MEMBER REWARDS

Once you subscribe, you'll have access to The Courier-Mail's member-only +Rewards program.

There are new exclusive offers and experiences available each month just for being a subscriber.

It's easy to subscribe.

Sign-up online now and compare our latest subscription offers here.

Or call our friendly customer service team during normal business hours to subscribe over the phone on 1300 361 604.

fitbit versa subscription the observer

Top Stories

    Round Hill VMR volunteer recalls desperate search for Dianne

    premium_icon Round Hill VMR volunteer recalls desperate search for Dianne

    News 'We did everything we could possibly do, but at the end of the search we still felt empty because we had no conclusion.'

    Gladstone's community leaders backing council candidacy

    premium_icon Gladstone's community leaders backing council candidacy

    News 'This group represents many years of experience and good advice.'

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Hundreds sign petition on Mater's maternity closure

    premium_icon Hundreds sign petition on Mater's maternity closure

    Politics Calls for review into decision to close service.

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Money not wasted on international Zero Waste Tour

    premium_icon Money not wasted on international Zero Waste Tour

    News Latest technology and best practices on waste-to-energy initiatives.

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners