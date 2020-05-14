Get creative for International Museum Day

NEXT Monday is International Museum Day, and while Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum will join thousands of museums worldwide to celebrate, it will look a little different this year.

The International Council of Museums established the day in 1977 to increase public awareness of the role museums play in the development of society.

In 2019, International Museum Day garnered record-breaking participation with more than 55,000 museums hosting events in about 150 countries.

This year’s activities to mark the day have gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No physical events will be held in the Gladstone region, but there is still a way for residents to get involved through the International Museum Day Art Competition.

The competition is centred around the theme Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion.

There are a number of age groups and entrants are being asked to colour, collage and re-create an artwork using a provided template available online.

Councillor Chris Cameron said prizes were up for grabs for each age group and included art packs and Ken Done merchandise packs.

“Submissions can be scanned or photographed, and emailed to gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au, along with a brief explanation of your piece and how it relates to the theme,” Cr Cameron said.

The competition closes 5pm on Monday.

To enter, visit gragm.qld.gov.au.