Get creative for Gladstone shopfront competition

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
16th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Businesses in the Gladstone region are being encouraged to get creative this month for the Dress Up Your Shopfront competition.

The competition, being run by the Quota Club of Gladstone, is open to any business in the region.

This year the theme of the competition is “Tropical”, so all businesses are eligible to make their shopfronts look as spectacular as possible in keeping with the theme.

The competition has been split into three categories based around how many staff your business employs.

The categories are; one to five staff, six to 10 staff, and 11 plus staff.

Cash prizes will be awarded for each category.

First place will win $250, second place $150 and third place $100.

Entries are free and close on March 24.

Judging will take place on March 29.

The winners will be announced on stage at The Gladstone Harbour Festival on Thursday, April 1, then via the Quota Club of Gladstone Inc Facebook page on the same day.

To register your business in the competition email quotagladstone67@gmail.com.

