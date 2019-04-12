Get creative at this music and arts event tonight

LIVE music, an exhibition and free art workshops are all happening at Crow Street tonight as part of the monthly Friday event.

The music will begin from 6pm, with performances by SCOPE-Chris Schofield solo acoustic artist and Kai and Ashley Music followed by an open mic from 8pm.

A new exhibition By Felicia! will open at the Photopia Studio.

Crow Street Creative president Felicia Lloyd will display her artworks, which will later be given away.

"It's digital and traditional prints from2012-2019,” Ms Lloyd said.

"There's only two nights it's open, this Friday and the 10th of May.

"Everything in the gallery is free.

"I'm inviting people to take something home with them.

"This is a chance to come along and see what's there, if people want to take some treasure.”

At the Crow Street event there will also be free art workshops for kids and adults, workshop spaces and plenty of food vendors.

Plus expect kids' space, glow-in-the-dark hula hoop with Gladstone hula hoopers, dress-ups and kids' art zone.

"We're hoping to get a good crowd, anywhere between 200-400 people,” Ms Lloyd said.

"There's space for parents to sit and enjoy while the kids are close by. It makes it an easy night.

"It's the best way to celebrate a whole week of being at home with the kids for the school holidays.”

Entry is a gold-coin donation, which goes towards the Crow St Creative, a not-for-profit arts group.