Get connected with council for Gladstone region alerts

Pikes Crossing Road has gone under again due to the heavy rains in the Gladstone region. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer Christopher Chan GLA260213PIKE

LIVING on the coastline means most of the time the Gladstone region is treated to warm, sunny weather.

It also means residents have to be prepared for the worst when it comes to natural weather events.

Gladstone Regional Council has put together a guide Preparing for Natural Disasters and Emergencies filled with helpful information in the event of a storm. Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett said the guide was developed to help residents with preparation and offer guidance for not only enduring a disaster, but recovering too.

"In the event of an emergency or disaster there is often little time to act. But many vital preparations can be completed before an emergency or disaster strikes,” he said.

"Council also provides, in partnership with the Early Warning Network, a severe weather alert system. I encourage all community members to register to receive these alerts via our website www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/ emergencies.

"The Emergencies and Disasters section of our website also provides road condition reports, flood reports and camera images of flooding hotspots taken at 15-minute intervals during daylight hours, so I invite you to familiarise yourself with its information.”

The council has a Local Disaster Management Plan (LDMP) that governs procedures in the event of emergency situations.

This provides guidance as to the approach to disaster management across the region and was developed in consultation with members of the Local Disaster Management Group consisting of representatives from the council, police, emergency services and other agencies.

The plan aims to minimise the effect of disasters and enable the council, police, emergency services and other agencies involved in disaster management to respond appropriately to events.

Activation of the LDMG is a five-stage operation: being alert, stand by, activation, stand down and debrief.

Activation of each stage is dependent upon the type of hazard situation. For example, an earthquake or terrorist attack may have an immediate major or catastrophic impact and will require Stage Three activation. A cyclone, flood or bushfire may be a gradual build-up and a staged activation is more likely.

WHEN IS LDMP ACTIVATED?