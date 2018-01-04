Menu
Get a grip on SUNfest tickets for holiday fun times

FUN STUFF: Zoe Nicholls rock climbing at SUNFest 2017 in Tannum Sands.
MATT HARRIS
by

THE countdown to SUNfest 2018 is drawing closer with only four sleeps to go until the holiday youth program begins.

The program, which runs from January 8-19, is targeted towards 11-17-year-old residents of the Gladstone Region.

This year's program will offer a greater choice of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) activities as well as the usual favourites.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said close to 400 tickets had been sold with more still available.

 

SWEET AIR: The SUNfest skateboard workshop at Bray Park, Boyne Island.
"Interest has been widespread across all events from adrenaline and sports activities to craft and learning workshops,"he said.

"Activities proving popular include mini facials and make-up sessions, learn to fish outings, paintball, clay target, archery, karts, and trips to Safe Haven wildlife sanctuary.

"There is still opportunity to learn skills with Flipside Circus (January 15), make a flower crown headpiece (Jan 9) or join in the fun of T20 cricket."

The program can be viewed on the council's website with tickets booked online via gladecc.com.au, over the phone on 49722822 and at a council office or transaction centre.

