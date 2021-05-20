‘Get a day job’: Star’s savage exit rant

A housemate has exited the mansion the only way all contestants should: with a vicious string of insults aimed at everyone left in the show.

In a chaotic mass of twists, tonight saw not one, but three housemates leave the competition - one voluntarily and two at the hands of Big Brother's cruel ruling.

But as the saying goes, Big Brother gave and Big Brother hath taken away, with a fan favourite saved from the chopping block due to a technicality.

(It's a lot to unpack).

We pick up where we left off, with the twins halfway out the door until - twist - Big Bro announces that there's actually space for one of them.

(If you look like this)

Charlotte, who had already decided she'd rather return home than stick around with these weirdos, looks at her sister, shrugs and says: "Should we just leave it at that?"

They communicate telepathically for a few seconds and eventually decide to compete in the challenge for the final spot in the house.

It turns out they'll be standing on a balancing beam in the pool for several hours in the dead of night, which is as exciting to watch as it sounds.

Backflipping on their original agreement to have Alex stay should they be forced to split up, Charlotte ends up winning and becomes an official housemate.

Why?

Alex throws in the towel seeing as she's got a boyfriend, a puppy and a house to go back to and Charlotte has "nothing", so it's only fair that Charlotte gets to avoid the harsh truths of the real world for a few weeks and potentially get a blue tick out of it.

The housemates wake up the next day with familiar complaint: there's no food.

Well, there's food, but there's no good food i.e. chips and lollies.

Turns out SJ is hoarding vital rations (Smiths original crinkle cut) and eating them behind the ironing board like when I eat hungover Macca's hiding in my car out of shame.

They're given a shopping task, but because this is Big Brother, no one interprets the rules correctly. They end up with a measly budget and the looming threat of scurvy.

At least Tilly got to spend the entire day being carried around by good looking men.

You win some you lose some.

Meanwhile, Ari is becoming unstuck as he realises he's losing alliance members to the hot intruders.

He aims his furore at Brenton for snatching Christina from his posse of "floaters".

"Brenton is a complete budget version of me," he wails, before repeating his simple, elegant catchphrase: "Everyone in this house is dumb."

A man of wisdom and fedoras.

It's nomination challenge time. Today the housemates are forced into a basement and ordered to pump up balloons for some Channel 7 executive's children's party.

Intruder Mitch - who's the epitome of a footy lad right down to screaming "CARN" to himself whenever he excels at anything physical - wins the challenge and heads to the diary room to put up his nominations.

He nominates Ari, telling Big Brother: "Something about him just doesn't sit right with me". He hasn't clicked that Ari's an expensive version of Brenton yet. Next on his list are Charlotte (not intruder twin Charlotte - original Charlotte) and intruder Gabe.

In a joyous turn of events, Ari is saved from nomination due to a technical fault during the balloon challenge, free to continue spreading lies and slagging off everyone in the house for another day.

He scrambles for original Charlotte - who has spent most of her time on the show lying around by the pool and putting in as little effort as possible to every challenge - and the housemates trundle in to the eviction zone.

Sonia greets them and begins the ritualistic throwing of grenades until one of them cries or they all start fighting.

You do you girl.

It's option B, with surprise new besties Jess and Danny growing defensive as Ari and Charlotte question their motives.

"Charlotte is one of the most loyalist people in this game," Christina innocently yells from the crowd amid the frenzy. It doesn't work.

Charlotte's bombed out, but she looks chic as hell, so swings and roundabouts.

Bai.

She struts down the hallway and laughs to the camera from the back of the awaiting car: "Everyone's nuts. People take it way too seriously and I just laugh at them and I'm just like, gosh, get a day job."

Iconic.

She continues: "I don't really care.

"Look, I was running out of clothes and there's no dry cleaning service. I kept getting stains on my favourite jumper and it's dry clean only."

URGH.

Sweet, petty back seat tantrums, where have you been all season?

BUT WAIT.

Gabe, the harmless and softly-spoken intruder who narrowly beat Charlotte to stay in the house, calls upon Big Brother for an emergency meeting.

"I'm mentally, emotionally and physically struggling in here," he says.

"I find it hard finding my voice in this house. There's a lot of big personalities."

Big Brother agrees that he's far too nice to be among this pack of hyenas, so he's granted permission to leave.

It's very this:

Poor twin Charlotte is deeply regretting her decision to stay in this hellscape.

… So does this mean we get original Charlotte back?

Or perhaps the other twin?

No.

This is Big Brother, where time doesn't exist, "everyone is dumb", and nothing means anything.

