Gervais skewers cringe-worthy celeb vid

Ricky Gervais has given his two cents on a new celebrity anti-racism PSA video. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Comedian Ricky Gervais had some fun at the expense of the A-listers who appeared in a new public service announcement attempting to combat racism.

In a video for the "I Take Responsibility" campaign, multiple high-profile white celebrities are featured taking "responsibility for turning the racist tide in America," denouncing police brutality and committing to learning more "about issues facing the black community."

Some of the big-name performers include Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Debra Messing, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci and Ke$ha.

"Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters, our friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough."

The video also alludes to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Atatiana Jefferson, which have sparked global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Going for a jog should not be a death sentence," the celebrities continue. "Sleeping in your own home should not be a death sentence. Playing video games with your nephew should not be a death sentence. Shopping in a store should not be a death sentence. Business as usual should not be life-threatening."

Gervais, however, took to Twitter with a zinger. "Terrible lack of diversity in this video," the British comedian jokingly pointed out.

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

Gervais, 58, isn't afraid to skewer Hollywood. In January, he sent shockwaves through social media when he shaded a room full of A-listers at the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais' message at the time was that many celebrities were being too preachy and were much too out of touch to speak on issues plaguing the common man.

And in April, the comedian slammed celebrities for their words of advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous," Gervais said during an interview. "I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: 'The general public needs to see my face. They can't get to the cinema - I need to do something.'

"And it's when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they're doing something good, they're sort of thinking, 'I could weep at what a good person I am.' Oh dear."

