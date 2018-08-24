German spies and type writers: 2018 Priceless Past launched

COVER GIRL: Judy Nicholson, who will appear on the front cover of the feature, at the opening of the 2018 Our Priceless Past Exhibitions.

SURROUNDED by her loved ones, with her wedding dress on display looking almost as lovely as it did in 1957, Judy Nicholson said it was a privilege to take part in this year's Our Priceless Past.

Ms Nicholson is one of 16 seniors featured in this year's Our Priceless Past feature, which celebrates the people who helped shape the region it is today.

Dubbed this year's "cover girl" of the feature, Ms Nicholson said the whole experience had been incredible.

Before she was interviewed by Rosedale High School students Katie Howard and Jasmine Welsteed, Ms Nicholson worried she wouldn't have much to say.

"I told them about this baby photo, it was taken by a German spy in Wollongong," she said.

"He was travelling around the countryside taking photos, not just of babies, but also of installations.

"He did take some lovely photos. They did catch him in the end."

Weeks away from her 80th birthday, Ms Nicholson said it was a privilege to be involved in the 20th anniversary of the exhibition and was proud to see her wedding dress on display.

She found it in the bottom of a duchess, and her daughter-in-law had it steamed for the occasion.

The exhibition, on display until October 6, was officially launched yesterday by the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, The Observer and LivedBetter.

Acting Gladstone Region mayor Chris Trevor said the 2018 Priceless Past gave valuable insights into the history of the region.

"As someone who has lived in the region for 57 years, hopefully one day I'll make our Priceless Past," he said.

Rosedale State School student Angus Nicol and Skye La Morticella thanked the seniors for sharing their stories.

They were among the 19 students involved in this year's program, which included a workshop with Observer editor Megan Sheehan and photographer Matt Taylor, and historian Paulette Flint.

"The most important lesson we learnt out of this is the importance of family and friends," Angus said.

Visit the gallery to read the students' stories and take a walk back in time by looking at some of the seniors' prized possessions like the typewriter Ms Nicholson purchased when she was a teenager.