FREE BAGS: Georgia Hughes' re-usebale bags up for grabs

GEORGIA Hughes hasn't used a plastic bag in 20 years and she's doing everything she can to encourage others to follow her example.

She started up a Boomerang Bags group for Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy last year, using her garden shed as a meeting place.

The Boomerang concept started with a group of women in Burleigh Heads five years ago and it has gone global.

It involves community members creating re-usable bags from recycled materials and giving them away.

"Plastic bags have always been free," Georgia said. "Why should these be any different?"

Other community members have joined in, bringing old pillowcases, blankets and tablecloths to sew into stylish re-usable bags.

Some of the products from up-cycling community group Boomerang Bags Agnes Water 1770. The group was started by Georgia Hughes.

"I'd like to become a shopping bag guerilla and accost people in the shops, give people a (reusable) bag and talk to them about plastic," Georgia said.

Failing that, Georgia said the tide did seem to be turning with more and more people joining bag sewing bees and local businesses asking for more bags to keep up with demand.

To join the group go to Facebook: Boomerang Bags Agnes Water 1770 or contact 0414 952 481.

Georgia's gone much further than plastic bag free, she's gone plastic free, here are some of her tricks:

She's changed the way she buys - choosing products in glass or paper instead of plastic

If she can't find a local product plastic-free, she'll source it online

She buys shampoo in bars (like soap) from a Tasmanian supplier

She makes her own tooth paste using bi-carb soda, peppermint oil and calcium powder

She gets fresh bread from the bakery - if it's un-sliced it comes in a paper bag

She doesn't get to militant about it - for instance she still buys locally produced Baffle milk which comes in plastic

She's sacrificed some products she used to enjoy like pates and yoghurt

Most of all though, Georgia says it's a matter of being conscious when you go shopping, old habits die hard but they can be changed.