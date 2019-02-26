Generous girl makes parents proud by 'doing it for cancer'

BRAVE FACES: Ashlyn Martin shaved her head to help people like her cousin Lindsay Smith, who has Ewing's sarcoma.

ASHLYN Martin took her parents by surprise when she showed them her list of pros and cons of why she wanted to shave her head.

Mum Alanna said on the top of her list were "helping people in need" and "raising money to help find a cancer cure".

"She caught us completely by surprise," Ms Martin said.

"We wanted to make sure it was something she really wanted to do but then my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time and her cousin Lindsay was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Ewing's sarcoma.

Cailin Martin and Ashlyn Martin pictured with Ashlyn sporting her new hair-do.

"After that, Ashlyn was even more determined to shave her long hair and do her best to help her loved ones and those in the community who have been affected by cancer."

Ashlyn shaved her hair for Cancer Council Queensland's Do It for Cancer campaign and raised $9280, smashing her fundraising goal of $2000.

Ms Martin said they received donations from businesses, including gift vouchers and prizes for raffles.

Ashlyn Martin with friend and hairdresser Karen Whitaker who shaved the 10-year-old girl's hair for her Do It For Cancer initiative.

"On the day, Ashlyn's hair was put into ponytails by our family friend, who is a hairdresser, and her hair was then donated to another charity to make wigs," she said.

"Her first words after seeing her new hairstyle were 'I love it'."

Funds raised through Do It for Cancer events support Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer research, education and prevention programs and patient support services.

Events can be anything from racing, working, selling, shaving, quitting or gifting. Visit doitforcancer.com.au.