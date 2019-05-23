Menu
GENEROUS DONATION: Boyne Island Lions Club member Kevin O'Brien with Commonwealth Bank Tannum Sands branch manager Tania Wex and Meals on Wheels Boyne Tannum president Rick Bichsel.
Generous donations to boulster Meals on Wheels

Mark Zita
23rd May 2019 2:00 PM
THE Meals on Wheels group in Boyne-Tannum has been providing hot meals to those in need across the Gladstone region since 1986.

Yesterday, the charity was bestowed two generous donations by Commonwealth Bank Tannum Sands and the Boyne Island Lions Club - to the total of $1500.

President Rick Bichsel said the money would help go towards the replacement of rangehoods at their Canoe Point kitchen.

"Our current rangehoods are probably 12 years old," Mr Bichsel said.

"That should cover the costs."

Volunteers deliver meals not only within Boyne-Tannum, but from as far as Benaraby, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Wurdong Heights.

"Last Sunday we did 41 meals so it is a big effort on the part of our volunteers," Mr Bichsel said.

Commonwealth Bank Tannum Sands manager Tanya Wex said the $500 grant was a way for the bank to give back to the community.

"We're very proud to choose Meals on Wheels as our local community support group," Ms Wex said.

"We understand they'll use that money in the community to give people their independence back."

Boyne Island Lions Club treasurer Kevin O'Brien said the $1000 they donated came from the sales of a Bunnings sausage sizzle last Friday.

"We've supported them in the past - whenever they want some money, we always find it for them," Mr O'Brien said.

To volunteer, call 49739994.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

