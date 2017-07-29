Gladstone predicted to welcome renowned psychic

Psychic-Medium Peter Williams will visit Gladstone for the first time to star at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Photo Contributed

Anyone looking for a moment of enlightenment in Gladstone will soon have a chance to meet an internationally acclaimed psychic.

Popular international psychic-medium Peter Williams will showcase his "spiritual prowess" at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on August 17.

After many sell-out performances around Australia, Williams will demonstrate his abilities at GECC in an intimate performance for people to gain an insight into "communicating with the spiritual world".

"One of the common things we have in life apart from taxes is that we do have death in our lives," he said.

"By helping connect and show evidence that there is something beyond the physical it just helps to ease that.

"At times, when spirits come through and connect with their loved ones, it can bring profound messages and closure for them."

It will be Williams' first visit to Gladstone, at the suggestion of his Gladstone-based clients who travel to his Gold Coast practice, Soul Point Holistics, for their readings.

At the age of 14, Williams embarked on a journey to search for "anything spiritual or New Age".

It was at this age he said he had a physical encounter with a spirit through a process called automatic writing - where a spirit is said to use someone's hand to write a message.

"I was developing myself through the teenage years, and it was kind of like a hobby," Williams said.

"I was living overseas and working overseas, and then after coming back, I was really thrust into this line of work six years ago."

His hobby soon became a full-time career.

Williams has read for clients in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and even Japan.

"For my 21st birthday, I moved to Japan for work and my wife is Japanese. I've lived in Japan and Asia for 10 years," he said.

"I do speak Japanese and I majored in university in Japanese, and so I can channel and talk in Japanese as well."

He said he finds helping clients connect with their loved ones in the spiritual world rewarding.

"It's those moments when you have someone sitting in front of you and they feel as though the world is against them... and then all of a sudden you can help, whether it's from a psychic side or giving them clarity," Williams says.

He said ensuring the clients sees clarity is key.

"When a client has a look in their face that says 'Oh my goodness, I can see it all and how clear it's going to happen now'... When I see that look on their face, then I've done my job," he said.

"The whole point is that they need to walk out feeling more uplifted and having that sense of clarity."

DETAILS |

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

When: August 17, 7pm

