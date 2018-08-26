Menu
SING IT: Men of Gladstone, it's your chance to tread the boards.
Male actors wanted for new Gladstone musical

Gregory Bray
26th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

THE Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre is looking for male actors with all levels of experience to take part in its 2019 community musical Anything Goes.

Written by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, Anything Goes is a madcap frolic set on an ocean liner travelling from New York to London.

The hit song of the play is the memorable I Get a Kick Out of You.

So fellas, if you're over 16 years old and can dance, act and sing (a bit), then head to the Mission to Seafarers today at 4pm to audition.

For more information, phone the director on 0429 550 506.

