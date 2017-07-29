GECC donates piano to Tannum Primary

GREAT GIFT: Music teacher Julie-Ann Clarke with students from the choir, acting principal John Adie and past principal Leanne Ibell.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has donated a 1938 Challen baby grand piano to Tannum Sands State School.

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre general manager Carly Quinn said the piano was purchased second-hand by the GECC 30 years ago.

"It is in excellent condition but surplus to our needs,” she said.

"It is very special that the children of Tannum Sands State School have such a beautiful musical instrument available to them to play and enjoy.”

Tannum Sands State School acting principal Johan Adie said previous principal Leanne Ibell was key to securing the piano for the school.

"It came about because of her long-standing work in the community for the Youth Music Council,” he said.

"I can see kids at lunch time practising on the grand piano, which they'd never been able to do,” he said.

And students are beginning to reap the benefits.

Year 5 student Logan Nutley said having a baby grand piano meant students could experience a wider repertoire of music.

"Now we can play more songs with (this piano) and we are very grateful,” he said.