GEA's recognises business leaders at awards nights

ON THURSDAY night, the Gladstone Engineering Alliance held their annual Gala Dinner and Industry Awards.

Nearly 260 people attended the event.

GEA media and event co-ordinator Kieran Moran said the GEA Awards recognised and acknowledged the hard work and achievements of their members over the past year.

"We are proud to promote our members to industry and to highlight the fact that Gladstone businesses can compete on a global scale," he said.

"A lot of the work they do is not only at the top of their game but world class."

Mr Moran said the winners of the three major awards were all selected by their peers after three months of voting.

"The Fortey Callis Memorial Award was awarded to VAC Group chief executive officer Ben Costello," he said.

"The award was collected by Peter Howarth and it recognises the achievements of an individual who has demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit to gain business success in the engineering and support sector."

The Wayne Peachey Award was won by Paul Van Meteren, director of CQ First Aid and Safety Training.

"This award recognises the achievements of an individual who has demonstrated exceptional quality in service or product," Mr Moran said.

"It was awarded to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated the attributes of quality, tenacity and perseverance that make them a role model for 'quality comes first' in their sector, who continues to be innovative and makes a difference under adverse situations and environments."

INDUSTRY WINNER: Derek Berg and GEA Acting CEO Julie Gelder. Ash Murchie, Lucanna Photography

The GEA Industry Hall of Fame was won by Derek Berg from Berg Engineering.

"Derek took over the business from his parents in 2005 and has since transformed the business from a local company to an international organisation," Mr Moran said.

"They have offices in Gladstone and Brisbane and work overseas in Singapore as well as a number of other countries."

In addition, the GEA handed out two 10-year membership awards to Corporate Protection Australia and Gladstone Drafting.