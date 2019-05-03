Gearstick rape victim stayed quiet to protect her sister

A 50-year-old man, who cannot be identified, abused his stepdaughter over four years.

A MAN who raped a girl with his ute's gearstick has lost his appeal.

The 50-year-old offender, who cannot be identified to protect the child, abused his stepdaughter over four years.

The attacks started as touching, included photographing her and ended in rapes at least three times a week.

One of the assaults involved him forcing the gearstick of his ute into the girl after he had raped her in the same vehicle.

He later lied to police and in court, claiming he never own a ute.

The abuse took place in a caravan, the girl's home and an abandoned house in southeast Queensland.

The attacks ended after four years when the girl moved from her mother's home to live with her father at the age of 14.

She told police that she did not fight the man off when he first raped her because if she did not let him "do it" he would do it to her sister.

During their investigations, police organised for the victim to speak with her abuser on the phone and a recording of this call was used as evidence at his trial.

Her police interview was also played to a jury.

The man was eventually convicted on one count of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child, three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 under care, three counts of rape and one count of involving a child in making child exploitation material.

The man appealed the conviction, claiming a miscarriage of justice regarding the recorded phone call and other matters.

The Queensland Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal on Friday.

The man was sentenced to 10 years in jail with no early release on parole.

"You had so corrupted her innocence that she had accepted your behaviour as effectively normalised," the sentencing judge told him.

* For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.