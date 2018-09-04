GEA wall funding on the line today

Gladstone Engineering Alliance has plans for a $300,000 Interactive Visual Walkway in front of its Goondoon St office.

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance could be set for disappointment at today's Gladstone Regional Council meeting with a funding request likely to fall short of the mark.

GEA applied for funding through council to help construct a $300,000 interactive visual walkway in front of its Goondoon St office.

GEA had already received $150,000 in federal funding and put in $50,000 of its own money.

The matter was discussed at council's last meeting on August 21 but could not be voted on because five out of the nine councillors could not vote because of a mixture of absences and conflicts of interest.

This forced the decision onto GRC chief executive officer Roslyn Baker.

The report prepared for today's council meeting states Ms Baker's decision will be to offer $10,000 in funding instead of the original application of $100,000.

"On the basis of the Mayor's previous letter of support, and that the application from Gladstone Engineering Alliance was made prior to the adoption of council's new corporate plan, a sum of $10,000 be offered towards this project," the report says.

The walkway, which could still go ahead, was to be based on a smaller version of The Cube at Queensland University of Technology.

It would feature one main screen and six smaller screens that would be touch screen and interactive.

Information would be Gladstone-specific and include interactive software suitable for people of all ages such as the Virtual Reef, DinoZoo and Code-a-Bot displays.

GEA acting CEO Julie Gelder spoke to The Observer after the August 21 meeting and said the walkway would create a 'globe' for Gladstone.

"That will give people - in industry, tourism and the local community - to be able to come in, look at that globe and pinpoint businesses on that and find out information about all the industries in Gladstone by just interacting on the screens," she said.