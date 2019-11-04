GEA walkway to win crowds

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd cutting the ribbon at the official launch of the Gladstone Globe, November 4 2019

A FIRST of its kind in a regional area, the Gladstone Globe officially opened today at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance with high expectations of drawing in the crowds.

After two years in the making, the $296,000 interactive walkway took eight months to develop using technology first used at Queensland University of Technology.

Used as a digital resource for Gladstone's economy, industry and tourism sectors, the project generated 10 jobs during its development with four ongoing.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the globe would help the tourism sector.

"It shows that industry, tourism and people's living conditions if done the right way can coexist," Mr O'Dowd said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the globe had educational value.

" To have something like that in Gladstone is fantastic," Cr Burnett said.

"I've already seen students using it."