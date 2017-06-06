GEA: Gladstone in line for jobs after Adani announcement

Gladstone Engineering Alliance CEO Carli Homann is excited about the job prospects for Gladstone workers after Adani's announcement.

LOCAL workers, companies and the Port of Gladstone will benefit after Adani gave the go-ahead for its Carmichael mine.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance chief executive officer Carli Homann said it was "absolutely fabulous news".

"I think this is huge for central and north Queensland," she said.

Although the mine is closer to Rockhampton than Gladstone, Ms Homann said there were opportunities for regional centres like Gladstone.

"As an economic development body, Gladstone Engineering Alliance is looking forward to the role that we play with this project," she said.

"We've been in conversations with Adani ... we will be working with Adani to make sure that regions like Gladstone and Rockhampton do gain benefits from this project."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) meets with India's Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 10, 2017. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is looking to refresh and deepen Australia's relationship with India during a four-day visit to the subcontinent. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Ms Homann said there were opportunities for Gladstone businesses to become involved in with the mine.

"We have one of the most highly skilled supply chains, and Adani and the local content advisors are aware of the projects that have occurred in our region and the skills that the businesses do have," she said.

"We do have businesses that are already working with Adani and contractors that have been in discussions and are talking with them."

Ms Homann said the group was already working with the Indian mining giant to ensure businesses that had the skills had the chance to be put forward.

"The biggest thing about this project is, yes, they have a local content strategy in place, but they also in their platform have a regional content strategy," she said.

"They will make sure the region benefits out of it, whether or not that's through employment or contracts, then I think it's a very positive day."