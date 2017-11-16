Menu
GEA renovations to put $350,000 into Gladstone economy

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance says renovations to its newly bought building are expected to be completed by mid- December.

The building at 69 Goondoon St is known as the City Arcade and will house GEA and three other local businesses.

GEA chief executive Carli Homann said the renovations would put $350,000 into the Gladstone economy.

"We're 50 per cent through those renovations,” Ms Homann said.

"GEA members are starting to see the initial benefits with renovation/ construction contracts going to local member businesses which have all been working on the building and transforming it into our new home.”

GEA bought the building to establish long-term viability for the organisation as well as affordable rental prices in a prime location.

The design allows office space as well as training and boardroom facilities for GEA members, other businesses and community organisations.

Ms Homann said the GEA was proud to encourage major investment and promote new and upgraded infrastructure in the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Observer
