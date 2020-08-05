GEA Expo 2020: A prime business networking opportunity

Gladstone Engineering Alliance events and communications co-ordinator Kieran Moran, Kevin Dollery (Link Resources), Mitch Upton and Jeanette Matslofva (Upton Engineering and Manufacturing), Rob Gibb (Australia Pacific LNG), Tim Fowler (NAB) and Jason Lalo from GEA preparing for the 2019 GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo.

THE countdown to Gladstone Engineering Alliance’s annual Supply Chain Expo is on.

This year’s expo will be presented by Australia Pacific LNG and operated by ConocoPhillips.

The event will be held at a different time compared to last year due to COVID-19, taking place on August 31 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said the event was a ‘must attend’ for those who worked in Central Queensland’s industry supply chain.

“Not only do we have 49 businesses exhibiting, we will have representatives from local major industry attending, and presentations by some of our members businesses,” she said.

“We are hosting a panel with Aestec Services’s Doug Deakin, Berg Engineering’s Derek Berg, Xtreme Engineering’s Scott Harrington, Walz Group’s Matt Campiutti and McCosker Contracting’s Bob McCosker, with discussions around the future of manufacturing in Australia, current skills shortages and future training needs, among other things.

“We also have Advance Queensland’s Deputy Director General for Innovation Dr Sarah Pearson joining us, and presenting on innovation and start up ecosystems.”

Ms Lane said the event was a perfect opportunity for those in the community who desired to be more competitive, operate more efficiently, and access world-best practices, to connect with like-minded businesses.

“The expo will feature a wide array of industry supply chain businesses, from local owner-operators to our larger contractors, as well as national companies such as Laing O’Rourke, Downer and Martinus Rail,” she said.

The 2020 Supply Chain Expo will run from 8am to 2pm and is free for the public to attend.

A digital version of the Expo Guide will be available for download via the GEA website, gea.asn.au, from August 17.

For more information on the 2020 Supply Chain Expo, including sponsorship opportunities, contact the GEA Team on 07 4972 9060 or info@gea.asn.au.