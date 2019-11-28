GEA confirms two new board members

NorthGroup Consulting's Matthew McDonald has been announced as one of the two new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

TWO Gladstone businesspeople have been welcomed as new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

Welcon Technologies' Pauline Kelly and Northgroup Consulting's Matthew McDonald were recently added to the Board of Directors.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said she was pleased to welcome them to the GEA Board.

"Both Pauline and Matthew bring a wealth of local-industry knowledge and years of experience to the GEA Board," she said.

"They also have a deep desire to envision an ambitious future for our alliance, one which will see us grow to meet the evolving needs of the CQ industry supply chain."

A registered surveyor with over 17 years' experience, Matthew has been the manager of NorthGroup Consulting's Gladstone office for the past two years.

With a background in SMEs, Pauline has been a director of Welcon Technologies for the past 19 years, and is responsible for the organisation's human resources, finances and administration.