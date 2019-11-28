Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NorthGroup Consulting's Matthew McDonald has been announced as one of the two new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.
NorthGroup Consulting's Matthew McDonald has been announced as one of the two new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.
Business

GEA confirms two new board members

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Gladstone businesspeople have been welcomed as new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

Welcon Technologies' Pauline Kelly and Northgroup Consulting's Matthew McDonald were recently added to the Board of Directors.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said she was pleased to welcome them to the GEA Board.

"Both Pauline and Matthew bring a wealth of local-industry knowledge and years of experience to the GEA Board," she said.

Welcon Technologies' Pauline Kelly has been announced as one of two new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.
Welcon Technologies' Pauline Kelly has been announced as one of two new board members at Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

"They also have a deep desire to envision an ambitious future for our alliance, one which will see us grow to meet the evolving needs of the CQ industry supply chain."

A registered surveyor with over 17 years' experience, Matthew has been the manager of NorthGroup Consulting's Gladstone office for the past two years.

With a background in SMEs, Pauline has been a director of Welcon Technologies for the past 19 years, and is responsible for the organisation's human resources, finances and administration.

board members business gladstone business gladstone engineering alliance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone councillor hopes for 'most peaceful' election yet

        premium_icon Gladstone councillor hopes for 'most peaceful' election yet

        News A GLADSTONE councillor wants the region to have the “most peaceful” local government election in the state on March 28 next year.

        ‘Lock it or lose it’: Police warn residents about theft

        premium_icon ‘Lock it or lose it’: Police warn residents about theft

        News A spike in theft across the region has left police urging residents to be vigilant...

        Catholic church prepares for next chapter

        premium_icon Catholic church prepares for next chapter

        News The Marist Fathers will leave Gladstone at the end of the year.

        Craft market boosts first aid programs

        premium_icon Craft market boosts first aid programs

        News Gladstone’s Local Ambulance Committee will be able to run more engagement programs...