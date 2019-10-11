GEA Conference was well received

IT’S being hailed as a successful day but Gladstone Engineering Alliance acting general manager Chantale Lane says its advocacy doesn’t stop once the conference is over.

She also says things are on the way up in the region.

“The projects coming up in the Gladstone region are really positive. We’ve got projects happening, projects to come and a lot of emphasis on regional procurement which is part of the requirements for a lot of these projects,” Ms Lane said.

“That means our supply chain comes to the forefront when it comes to choosing businesses.”

While the conference is the biggest event on the GEA calendar, Ms Lane said its work doesn’t stop there.

“We hold industry updates throughout the year so (the conference) isn’t it,” she said.

“Every two months — especially as major projects ramp up, work packages become more available and timelines more solidified — we hold our industry updates which are smaller events to really get the information out there.”

A common theme from speakers at the conference was that companies were prioritising businesses and workers from regional areas.

“We’ll continue to push those projects and pushing the work and local content,” Ms Lane said.

“Particularly when they are telling us that regional businesses come to the top of the procurement process so we want to make sure that happens.

“We will be keeping a close eye on that and keeping connected with all the major players and projects that are happening.”

Ms Lane said the day itself was a great success and she could sense a greater extent of optimism in the air.

“It’s really good to see the Gladstone community increasingly positive about work in our region,” she said.