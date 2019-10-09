Menu
Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher pictured in 2018 at the site of a proposed $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun.
News

GEA Conference attracts big names

MATT HARRIS
matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
Growth in the mining, construction, renewables and resource sectors highlights the need for an event linking the region’s major industries, infrastructure providers, planners and devel­opers to Central Queens­land’s highly skilled supply chain.

The GEA Major Industry Conference, presented by Aestec Services, is designed to stimulate procurement and business opportunities; development of business relationships; and profit from doing business in resources and energy.

Tomorrow’s conference will highlight over $5 billion of projects with more than 2000 procurement opportunities, making the conference the must-attend resource and construction industry event in CQ.

Conference speakers include Adani Mining CEO Lucus Dow, Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker, Queensland Resources Council policy director Andrew Barger, Queensland Energy Resources general manager Peter Zambelli and Dr Keith Suter as MC.

The conference will run from 8.30am-4.30pm at GECC. Limited tickets are available online at gea.asn.au or phone 4972 9060.

Gladstone Observer

