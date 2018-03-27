GEA announces 30 new traineeships

NEW START: Ellen Anderson says the traineeship will allow her to work in her field of interest.

NEW START: Ellen Anderson says the traineeship will allow her to work in her field of interest.

ELLEN Anderson left school early and has been working in retail and hospitality ever since.

"I felt that I couldn't do anything else other than retail and hospitality because I left school with no qualifications," Ms Anderson said.

Fortunately Ms Anderson has gained employment, along with 29 other trainees, through the Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA).

Ms Anderson and her fellow trainees will take part in an 18-week employment program funded by the Queensland Government under the Skilling Queensland for Work - Community Work Project.

The Skilling Queensland program assists disadvantaged job seekers and low-skilled workers to gain nationally recognised skills and qualifications.

Ms Anderson has been placed with the Gladstone Community Linking Agency for her initial training within business administration.

"I wanted to get into business admin as I love being involved with people and the opportunity came along to work with the GEA in the hope of finding a new direction in my working career," Ms Anderson said.

The 30 trainees will work across the fields of business or conservation and land management.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the GEA will work locally with not-for-profit community organisations to assist the trainees in developing work habits and skills to get them accustomed to being back in the work environment.

"Through programs like the SQW programs and the continuous professional development that's offered, GEA are always working towards our vision of building a highly skilled and capable workforce in Central Queensland," Ms Homann said.

"This program is a great opportunity for Gladstone to continue to up-skill our workforce and to be able to provide employment for 30 candidates."

find a Skilling Queensland program near you at training.qld.gov.au/training/incentives/sqw