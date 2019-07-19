Menu
GOOD LESSON: Gladstone Central State School students do their bit to raise money for JDRF, an organisation that funds research for diabetes.
Jessica Perkins
GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

Jessica Perkins
19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Central State School raised $900 during National Diabetes Week for JDRF - a not-for-profit organisation that funds research into type 1 diabetes.

Year One teacher Karyn Marxsen, who is the mother of a type 1 diabetic, said GCSS wanted to play its part in raising funds.

"We have several children with type 1 diabetes in our own school community and would like to raise awareness of this disease,” Ms Marxsen said.

"Type 1 diabetes is not something that is linked to diet or preventable at the moment and it is non-discriminative.”

Students and staff supported the foundation by making cash donations, buying JDRF merchandise and participating in a free dress day on Wednesday.

Ms Marxsen said they are very pleased with how students, parents and staff took part in the initiative.

"We are very blessed to have such an amazing school community who is always very supportive and we thank them all very much,” she said.

GCSS head of special education services Grant Price said he was "extremely proud” of the school's efforts.

"It is heart-warming to see the buy-in from our students, staff and parent body both in terms of generous donations made and dressing to theme on our jellybean free dress day,” Mr Price said.

Ms Marxsen said all money raised by the school this week would go to JDRF to fund research into finding a cure for type 1 diabetes.

JDRF Queensland development coordinator Kerrie Arnaud said the foundation was appreciative of Ms Marxsen's efforts.

