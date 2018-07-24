GCLA's new transition house helps young people to 'Getaway'

TOWARDS INDEPENDENCE: The wheelchair access doors had the seal of approval from committee member Kate Dufty, pictured with Kerry Whitaker.

TOWARDS INDEPENDENCE: The wheelchair access doors had the seal of approval from committee member Kate Dufty, pictured with Kerry Whitaker. Mike Richards GLA230718REST

IT CAN be hard enough leaving home for the first time when you're young but it's even more challenging for young people with a disability.

Fortunately, Gladstone Community Linking Agency chief executive Tracey Alexander and her team are on hand to help.

"We assist our young customers to make the transition from home to being able to support themselves," she said.

"We can coach them in important life skills like cooking, cleaning and financial management. Things mum and dad normally do for them."

A brand-new respite house, "Getaway", will provide short-term accommodation offering a stepping stone to them leaving home permanently.

"This home has six bedrooms and most have their own bathrooms," Ms Alexander said.

"We were very lucky, we thought we might have had to build one from scratch but this one came up and only needed small modifications to make it fit for purpose, like wheelchair access."

GCLA gathered with community representatives to open the home and thank the Gladstone Foundation and the three Gladstone LNG companies responsible for making it a reality.

Ms Alexander said that "$1.08million was allocated in the round-three Gladstone Foundation grant approval process to enable the Getaway Respite House to be realised.

"The support of the Gladstone Foundation for this important facility is a demonstration of how successful collaboration can provide proactive community solutions," she said.

"On behalf of our GCLA I would like to thank the LNG Companies and the Gladstone Foundation in partnering with community to ensure that social infrastructure is realised before needs reached critical levels."

A further $20,000 was donated by the Gladstone Ports Corporation for furniture.

"We wanted to make it somewhere where our customers feel like they're at home," Ms Alexander said.

"And it really is a home away from home."