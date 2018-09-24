Menu
The crabs of the 2018 Tannum Crab Classic.
Tannum Crab Classic gives big to students

Glen Porteous
24th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
TWO of Rosella Park School students will be the lucky recipients of the 2018 Tannum Crab Classic fundraising event.

It was supported by 2000 community members and collectively raised $30,000 to enhance the lives of children with a disability.

The annual event raises funds for local families who have a child with a disability and raising awareness of men's mental and suicide prevention.

The Gladstone Community Linking Agency works in partnership with the Tannum Crab Classic to support the event and in the provision of benefits back to the community.

GCLA CEO Tracey Alexander said iPads have been the subject of many research studies highlighting the educational outcomes they offer to children with disabilities.

"Touch screens provide an intuitive and engaging learning tool at home and in the classroom," Tracey said.

"The Tannum Crab Classic is a wonderful demonstration of our local community working together to provide local support.

"Our employees and board members are proud to volunteer for the annual event, working shoulder to shoulder with the locals that make up the TCC team."

The TCC started from humble beginnings with a few mates coming together to raise funds to provide equipment for children with a disability.

The group quickly grew to over 50 men organising a variety of community events, including an all bucks' crab catching camp-out, a Girls Night Out and a Family Fun Day.

GCLA is a home grown, not- for-profit organisation to support locals living with a disability and the aged to lead a fulfilling and independent life.

Its services offer a personal choice tailored to individuals in their own homes through respite care.

Some of the services GCLA operates are Port Curtis RnR, a social community space; Aqua Fit, a group individual aqua therapy and exercise session and the Gladstone Community Hub.

