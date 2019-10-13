Menu
Ricky Singh shows a great technique for Yaralla Red
Cricket

PHOTOS: GCI round one is off and running in Gladstone

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Oct 2019 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
CRICKET: Runs were hard to come by at Yaralla Oval in round one of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

The 40-over fixture between Yaralla Reds and BITS Green was played on a rain-affected pitch in what was a thrilling game.

BITS won by two wickets.

Yaralla Red were dismissed for 114 with David Rix the shining light with 32 runs.

"It was pretty tough going and the ball was seaming around," Rix said.

"The pitch was two-paced. BITS bowlers Clayton Box, Bryson Hardwick and SamPitt snaring two wickets.

BITS were in trouble at 8-89 at the final drinks break late yesterday but held on to be 8-115.

Hardwick topscored for BITS with 25 runs.

BITS captain Ferguson Comrie is one of many in the team under 21.

"We have only got four players over the age of 21," he said.

Comrie has belief in his team because of the talent it has.

"We're definitely going to have great games and have some down ones because of that inexperience," he said.

