GCCI to host Business Breakfast

OPPORTUNITY: Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Alicia Williams is encouraging businesses to attend the Business Breakfast Series.

OPPORTUNITY: Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Alicia Williams is encouraging businesses to attend the Business Breakfast Series. Mike Richards GLA260218AWIL

THE Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host the first in a series of business breakfast meetings tomorrow and you're invited.

The Business Breakfast Series, which will offer practical tips and advice for Gladstone small businesses, will be facilitated by Jamie McKenzie from Cooper McKenzie Marketing.

Chamber secretary Alicia Williams said she was looking forward to what will be the first of four breakfasts held this year.

"We're really excited about the Breakfast Series, it's a new initiative that the chamber is running this year," Ms Williams said.

"There will be four Breakfast Series. The first one will be focused around marketing and Jamie McKenzie from Cooper McKenzie Marketing are sponsoring that particular event and providing a talk for our members and also non-members."

Mr McKenzie has been practicing marketing in Gladstone since 2005 and before that worked in newspapers, billboards, radio, advertising agencies and publishing in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

His advice and tips are for Gladstone and Central Queensland, but also draw upon 30 years of experience with both big and small brands.

GCCI Buy Local Campaign BUY LOCAL

Ms Williams said the event is open to any Gladstone business owner whether they're a chamber member or not.

"It's not just for members and we really want to share and educate the greater business community," she said.

"Whether it's a business owner, manager or an employee that's looking after their social media or media, we want to get them in there and go over some really simple ideas and have stuff they can implement straight away.

"We've got another three breakfasts pencilled in for the rest of the year and we'll release those as they come up.

"We want to focus around marketing, information technology, human resources and advocacy, so there will be a theme for each one and we'd love people to come along and get something out of it.

"If someone got one thing out of it and they took it away and implemented that and had some sort of return on their business that would be fantastic."

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

BREAKFAST SERIES

WHEN: Wednesday, February 28

WHERE: Oaks Gladstone - 79 Goondoon St

TIME: 7-8.30am

COST: $25 members, $35 non-members

TICKETS: gccibreakfastseriesmarketing.eventbrite.com.au