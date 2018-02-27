Menu
Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Alicia Williams with the Buy Local float.
News

GCCI now more affordable to join

MATT HARRIS
by
27th Feb 2018 4:15 AM

A RESTRUCTURING of fees has now made it more affordable for businesses to join the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The Chamber purposefully reviewed all our fee structures, so we've made it very affordable for sole traders to join in as well as the big end of town," GCCI secretary Alicia Williams said.

"Scaling that fee structure means we can open it up to more members."

Ms Williams said there were plenty of benefits in joining the organisation.

"The feedback we receive is that members have that sense of community, they have access to information sharing as well as events giving them regular training and updates which sometimes you won't get as a business if you're independent and not associated with a big group," she said.

GCCI also hold monthly meetings that act as a valuable networking tool.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 13 at Bill Robertson Toyota.

 

Buy Local is a campaign coordinated by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"It's not an exclusive GCCI member event. If you are a business and you might be interested, or you are a business and you don't know anyone and want to get in touch, you can contact the Chamber and we'd be happy to talk with you," Ms Williams said.

"Those meetings are one of the regular things we do. Businesses love to come along because they're a small business and not part of a bigger group.

"It's a great way to connect with other businesses and share ideas.

"It's really just about having those information sessions, connectivity and relationship building."

For more information on the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry visit http://www.gcci.com.au/.

