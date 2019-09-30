Woman fronts court after kicking, hitting children

A GAYNDAH woman has avoided conviction when facing court for three counts of common assault.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty at Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, September 27, but one of the three charges was struck out due to a lack of evidence.

In a statement read out by police prosecutor Sonia Edwards, the first incident took place at 4pm on August 15 at a daycare centre, where the woman was picking up her children.

While she was there, a child went to give the woman a hug from behind, when she raised her leg, hitting the child in the ribs.

Then on August 15, a child who was excited to see the woman attempted to hug her from the front, but she smacked the child in the chest, then on the back.

In an interview with police the woman admitted to the offences, however downplayed the severity.

Criminal lawyer Travis George represented her, arguing the defendant had no prior history, was a single mother of two children who was diagnosed with a learning disability.

Mr George said the woman was an active member in the community, working with children in the town and in rural areas.

Maryborough Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced her to 12 months of probation, and ordered she submit to regular psychological assessment.

No conviction was recorded.