GAWB seals the deal on Goondoon St purchase

THE GLADSTONE Area Water Board has announced it is the brand new owner of Goondoon St's Centrepoint building.

The purchase was settled on Tuesday and will allow GAWB's office staff to be based within the one building in Gladstone's CBD.

Chief executive Jim Grayson said the water board currently had staff based in "a number of locations".

"Some (are) working out of dongas," he said.

"These arrangements were never intended to be permanent and the working environment is not as efficient as if all staff were located in the one place."

READ MORE |

>> Centrepoint launches co-working spaces

>> 'Innovation boom': Gladstone gamers set up shop at Centrepoint

Mr Grayson said the water board had been looking for a long-term solution to accommodate its office staff for a while now.

"During the construction boom (we) could not identify a building that met our specific requirements at the right price," he said.

"Over the years we investigated a number of options such as extending on our current facilities, building or purchasing an existing office, and the Centrepoint building came out on top."

The purchase of the 35-year-old building will allow GAWB to begin looking at long-term projects, including building a state of the art control room designed to support initiatives around the automation of its network.

It could also allow for an expansion in the volume of scientific analysis GAWB undertakes in Gladstone.

A large portion of Centrepoint's office space has been vacant since APLNG vacated the premises in February last year.

GALLERY | Inside Centrepoint's co-working spaces

Photos View Photo Gallery

A GAWB spokeswoman confirmed the organisation is currently in discussions with the building's other tenants, including those occupying ground floor shop fronts, to continue to offer casual office space within the building.

Water board staff will move into Centrepoint over the next few months.

The water board's existing premises will be sold at a later date.

"Until relocation into the Centrepoint building, GAWB will maintain its presence at 147 Goondoon St and all deliveries and enquiries should be directed to this address," Mr Grayson said.