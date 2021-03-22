GAWB reviews water usage as dam drops below 60 per cent

In 12 months Awoonga Dam's capacity has fallen by 10 per cent, prompting concern from Gladstone Area Water Board.

In 12 months Awoonga Dam’s capacity has fallen by more than 10 per cent, prompting concern from Gladstone Area Water Board.

At March 14, 2020 Lake Awoonga, the region‘s primary water source was at 70 per cent capacity, but as of yesterday it was at 55 per cent.

Today on World Water Day, Gladstone Area Water Board has urged residents to start a conversation about the value of water in everyday life.

Gladstone Area Water Board chief executive officer Darren Barlow said this year’s World Water Day theme was “valuing water” which aimed to build a more comprehensive understanding of how and why people value water.

“For GAWB, World Water Day is also an opportunity to reflect on what we do, provide an essential service that promotes the economic development and enhances the lifestyle of regional Queensland,” Mr Barlow said.

Mr Barlow said over the last two years, GAWB had sought to better understand how the community viewed water security planning for the region.

“For us, every day is World Water Day and we need to continuously work in partnership with our customers and our community to create a shared vision for the region’s water future,” he said.

“With capacity at Awoonga Dam now well below 60 per cent, I strongly encourage our entire community to reflect on not only why they value water but how they can contribute to the conservation of our region’s most essential resource.”



Held annually on March 22, the purpose of World Water Day is to focus attention on the importance of water security and to advocate for the sustainable management of all freshwater resources.