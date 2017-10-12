29°
GAWB reveals $9.5m work and projects for 2018

GLADSTONE Area Water Board has announced six key projects and upgrades offered in the next 12 months.

The major project is the $3 million relocation of its fish hatchery.

It is expected to open tenders by the second quarter of 2018.

GAWB is considering two sites at Toolooa bends and potentially another in Gladstone.

To support the Gladstone Regional Council's new Kirkwood reservoir $2 million of upgrade works are needed at the Kirkwood pump station.

Mr Tumbers said this was "critical" work and the tender would be announced by February in 2018.

The Boyne reservoir needs a roof replacement and concrete repairs, expected to be worth $1m.

