Subscribe Today's Paper
Gatton woman killed in hit and run

15th Dec 2019 6:13 AM
A GATTON woman has been killed in a hit and run incident overnight, with the vehicle involved still unknown.

Police are appealing for information to identify the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run incident at Hatton Vale Saturday night.

Sometime between 10.30pm and 11.00pm a woman was struck by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on the Warrego highway about 200m east of the Shell service station.

It is believed the woman, a 36-year-old from Gatton, was with another person walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

The woman died at the scene.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

