Gas stripping plant proposed for Gladstone in '88

A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.

RECENTLY revealed cabinet papers from 1988 showed the State Government proposed a gas stripping plant for Gladstone.

They were open to expressions of interest for the plant, which would split gas from the Denison Trough to clients across the region.

While the Queensland Alumina Smelter was the primary client, gas produced would also serve Gladstone's households.

At the same time, the government also approved the construction of the main gas pipeline linking the two regions.

Minister for Mines and Energy Martin Tenni said a number of companies had already approached the government about the project.

"The State Gas Pipeline has been designed to include a City Gate Station on the Calliope Industrial Estate,” Mr Tenni said.

"Depending upon the proposals received, it may be desirable to provide for the stripping of LPG on that site from the whole natural gas stream.

"The Government has the responsibility to take the initiative and decide which gas stripping facilities would be most desirable amongst a number of competing proposals.”

Mr Tenni also said the government would be an arbitrator in securing "satisfactory commercial arrangements” for the project.

"The contractual rights of QAL and other users of the pipeline have to be protected,” he said.

"The potential impact on state development needs to be seriously considered also.”

Another company, Energy Equity Corporation Limited, submitted a proposal for another gas stripping plant that would provide high grade methane to a proposed cyanide plant.

The cyanide plant was constructed in 1989, but shut down in 2004 due to "changes in the global market for sodium cyanide”.

Energy Equity also proposed LNG production.

"Detailed negotiations with the firm are already well advanced and that company has confidential plans for the production and marketing of liquefied natural gas also,” Mr Tenni said.

The plant in Yarwun still exists today and splits 143 terajoules of gas from the Denison Trough to customers across the Gladstone region.