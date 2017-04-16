28°
News

Gas pipeline possibility

16th Apr 2017 5:04 PM
An aeriel view of Gladstone's three gas plants.
An aeriel view of Gladstone's three gas plants. Ashley Roach - Fullframe Photogr

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW gas pipeline is on the State Government's wish list.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham put a package offer to Federal counterpart Senator Matt Canavan, offering Queensland's gas resources for Federal support, including funds for new gas pipelines.

"Urgent action is required to increase domestic gas supply to protect industry and to secure jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

"Queensland is already ahead of the pace with the measures we have underway, including land on offer where the gas will be for sale in Australia only.

"We are looking at further and larger land releases in the Surat Basin with the same Australian market conditions.

"There is a lot more that can be done, and we believe those actions should be funded by the Commonwealth in the national interest.”

The "offer” is to address the domestic gas shortage on the east coast.

A lot of the blame for that has been put on Curtis Island's LNG producers as well as other states.

Dr Lynham wants to meet with Senator Canavan to discuss the Queensland proposals, including funding, possibly from the North Australia Infrastructure Facility, for any viable options, like new pipelines

"Access to new pipelines would make all the difference in opening up new potential gas producing areas like the Bowen and Galilee Basins,” he said.

The Minister is not the only one spruiking the benefits of a pipeline.

In their December quarter report Blue Energy's solution to the gas crisis was a proposed 200km pipeline to connect northern and southern markets.

This would stretch from stretching from Moranbah in the north-west, through Emerald, to an existing pipeline at Denison Trough North, which could connect the northern and southern gas markets.

Dr Lynham said addressing groundwater management would also support further gas production, because a key concern of landholders was the impact of gas extraction on groundwater.

"Queensland has managed groundwater concerns with an Office of Groundwater Impact Assessment and the development of a basin-wide cumulative groundwater model and monitoring program,” he said.

"Developing more basin-wide water models would generate the landholder confidence we need to widen gas production into other prospective areas of the state.”

Dr Lynham also called for the Commonwealth to continue funding the Great Artesian Basin Sustainability Initiative (GABSI), which subsidises the rehabilitation of water-wasting uncontrolled flowing bores.

"Ending GABSI sends a poor message to landholders and community at a time when Governments are actively seeking to accelerate gas development that will require the use of water resources,” Dr Lynham said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  curtis island gas gladstone jobs lng

Jobs Gladstone people can apply for now

Jobs Gladstone people can apply for now

Truckies, tradies and council jobs are some of the roles available in the region now

Gas pipeline possibility

An aeriel view of Gladstone's three gas plants.

Minister wants funding for possible gas pipeline

'We're screwed': Residents fed up with high power prices

Sarah Lowcock's latest power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.

THE people have spoken and they're not happy about power prices

Bittersweet victory: Black Jack just misses slice of history

Skipper Mark Bradford and owner Peter Harburg wave to the crowd while Black Jack crosses the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

BLACK JACK takes line honours but misses out on overall victory.

Local Partners

Thousands scramble for chocolate eggs

THOUSANDS of children donning bunny ears with baskets in hand were on the hunt for colourful eggs.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'We're screwed': Residents fed up with high power prices

Sarah Lowcock's latest power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.

THE people have spoken and they're not happy about power prices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.

PHOTOS: The classic cars of Gladstone

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!