Gas pipeline possibility

An aeriel view of Gladstone's three gas plants.

A NEW gas pipeline is on the State Government's wish list.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham put a package offer to Federal counterpart Senator Matt Canavan, offering Queensland's gas resources for Federal support, including funds for new gas pipelines.

"Urgent action is required to increase domestic gas supply to protect industry and to secure jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

"Queensland is already ahead of the pace with the measures we have underway, including land on offer where the gas will be for sale in Australia only.

"We are looking at further and larger land releases in the Surat Basin with the same Australian market conditions.

"There is a lot more that can be done, and we believe those actions should be funded by the Commonwealth in the national interest.”

The "offer” is to address the domestic gas shortage on the east coast.

A lot of the blame for that has been put on Curtis Island's LNG producers as well as other states.

Dr Lynham wants to meet with Senator Canavan to discuss the Queensland proposals, including funding, possibly from the North Australia Infrastructure Facility, for any viable options, like new pipelines

"Access to new pipelines would make all the difference in opening up new potential gas producing areas like the Bowen and Galilee Basins,” he said.

The Minister is not the only one spruiking the benefits of a pipeline.

In their December quarter report Blue Energy's solution to the gas crisis was a proposed 200km pipeline to connect northern and southern markets.

This would stretch from stretching from Moranbah in the north-west, through Emerald, to an existing pipeline at Denison Trough North, which could connect the northern and southern gas markets.

Dr Lynham said addressing groundwater management would also support further gas production, because a key concern of landholders was the impact of gas extraction on groundwater.

"Queensland has managed groundwater concerns with an Office of Groundwater Impact Assessment and the development of a basin-wide cumulative groundwater model and monitoring program,” he said.

"Developing more basin-wide water models would generate the landholder confidence we need to widen gas production into other prospective areas of the state.”

Dr Lynham also called for the Commonwealth to continue funding the Great Artesian Basin Sustainability Initiative (GABSI), which subsidises the rehabilitation of water-wasting uncontrolled flowing bores.

"Ending GABSI sends a poor message to landholders and community at a time when Governments are actively seeking to accelerate gas development that will require the use of water resources,” Dr Lynham said.