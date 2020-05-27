Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES responded to reports of a gas leak at a workplace in Marmor this morning. Photo: Bev Lacey
QFES responded to reports of a gas leak at a workplace in Marmor this morning. Photo: Bev Lacey
Breaking

Gas leak shuts down BP for more than an hour

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th May 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services raced to reports of a gas leak at a workplace in Marmor this morning.

Two fire crews were sent to, what is believed to be the BP Truckstop, on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Tynan St.

The first crew arrived at 6.15am. Paramedics and police were also called to attend.

Fireys equipped their breathing apparatus and found a small leak on a liquid inlet valve. They spoke with management and all systems were shut down.

After speaking with a gas examiner, crews continued to monitor the area and conduct tests, which produced zero readings.

Crews were able to shut down the leak and the gas examiner was happy for the building to reopen, excluding gas operations. Crews left the scene at 7.20am.

gas leak marmor queensland fire and emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle engulfed by flames

        premium_icon Vehicle engulfed by flames

        News Emergency services and Aurizon staff were on scene in the early hours of the morning.

        • 27th May 2020 8:08 AM
        Beach hoons beware, Tannum cops have new weapon

        premium_icon Beach hoons beware, Tannum cops have new weapon

        News A four-wheel-drive Can Am ATV is the latest weapon for Tannum Sands police to...

        FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for first customers

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for first customers

        News A NEW waterfront cafe has found a clever way to celebrate its grand opening...

        Gas company to investigate hydrogen

        premium_icon Gas company to investigate hydrogen

        News A scoping study will investigate sites near Gladstone and the Surat Basin for a...