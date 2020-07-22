Menu
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
News

Gas leak near major shopping centre

by Cormac Pearson
22nd Jul 2020 8:31 PM
Up to 100 people may be evacuated from a major shopping centre in Brisbane's south after a car struck a nearby gas main about 7pm, rupturing it.

Police have urged people to avoid the area near Sunnybank Plaza at the intersection of Mains Rd and McCullough St while emergency services look to evacuate people in the surrounding areas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were sending multiple crews and senior officers to help clear the area and deal with the gas leak.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area, meanwhile

The sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

