28°
News

Gas giant's Curtis Island venture takes $1 billion hit

Tegan Annett
| 15th Aug 2017 5:46 PM
Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.
Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GAS giant Santos has slashed $1.1 billion from the value of its Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas project on Curtis Island as it continues to deal with low oil prices.

The write-down of GLNG was announced yesterday and will be reflected in Santos's half-yearly results this month.

It follows Origin Energy's decision last week to write down $1.2 billion from the value of its Australia Pacific LNG project.

"Santos has lowered its Brent oil price forecasts to US$50/bbl in 2017, US$55/bbl in 2018, US$60/bbl in 2019, US$65/bbl in 2020, US$70/bbl in 2021 and US$70/bbl (real 2017) from 2022," Santos said.

"As a result of the changes in assumptions, Santos expects to recognise an impairment of GLNG of approximately US$870 million (AU$1.1b) after tax, predominantly due to lower oil prices."

It is the third write-down of the GLNG venture, in which Santos has a 37.5% stake, after a $565million write down in February 2016, and $1.5billion in August last year.

A write-down is a reduction in value of an asset.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis slammed the gas giant for its third write- down yesterday, saying

the company "continued to lose money for its shareholders".

"Earlier in the year, IEEFA predicted that Santos had overvalued its Gladstone LNG asset by US$1billion asset," gas analyst Bruce Robertson said.

"It would appear that investors in Origin and Santos can look forward to further material write- downs in Santos's GLNG venture and in Origin's APLNG joint venture," Mr Robertson said.

Meanwhile Santos announced this week further investments into the domestic market from the GLNG venture.

Santos has signed an agreement with ENGIE in Australia to supply 15PJ of gas to the Pelican Point Power Station from January 2018, to help support South Australia's energy needs.

The announcement comes two months ahead of the Federal Government's decision on whether a gas shortfall will be forecast for 2018, which could trigger gas export caps or bans.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  curtis island glng santos

Why everyone should be buying a house in Gladstone right now

Why everyone should be buying a house in Gladstone right now

THE time to strike is now if you’re looking to get into the housing market with the buying climate the best it’s been in more than a decade.

Rail giant bows out of freight business

Aurizon will offer voluntary redundancies to 25 Wide Bay employees.

Aurizon will offload its general freight business.

The $100b bill costing Gladstone businesses

Signing documents

Most Gladstone businesses think compliance costs have risen.

Show holiday change rejected in Gladstone council backflip

LIGHTING UP: The fireworks display at this year's Gladstone Show.

Show holiday retained for the show next year.

Local Partners

Gladstone goat farmer hopes to milk awards at Ekka

Lesley is not kidding around!

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Six projects, park upgrades to get nod at meeting

BIG BUDGET: Barney Point Park will receive the most funds from the council's proposed upgrades to six parks.

Gladstone Regional Council is expected to approve six park upgrades.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

BARGAIN BUSTER FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY... WITH TWO LIVING AREAS

64 Powell Close, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This near new four bedroom home won't last long. Boasting a separate media room for all to enjoy. Situated in a quiet and private Estate within easy access to...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $215,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

Very well Presented Family Home

13 Stella Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $375,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern home. This delightfully low maintenance property is located within a very...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

An opportunity for all ages!

19 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

We are proud to present 19 Whitbread Road to the market. Whether you are an investor, first home buyer or retiree, this home will cater for you. Features at a...

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

ENJOY SUMMER IN THE POOL

29 Blackwell Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 1 $339,000

The property is just a minutes' walk to the river and the primary and state school. Shops are a short drive to Tannum Sands Shopping Centre. You will be close to...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly