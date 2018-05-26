Gas giant hands global award to Gladstone business

BIG WIN: Greg Scotney from Xtreme and Miller Liu from ConocoPhillips at the Xtreme Engineering fabrication warehouse in Gladstone.

BIG WIN: Greg Scotney from Xtreme and Miller Liu from ConocoPhillips at the Xtreme Engineering fabrication warehouse in Gladstone.

A GLADSTONE business was one of ten recognised globally by gas giant ConocoPhillips, for its work at Australia Pacific LNG.

Xtreme Engineering Pty Ltd was awarded in ConocoPhillips' Supplier Recognition Award Program for its work as part of ongoing maintenance at the Curtis Island LNG facility.

ConocoPhillips Australia East president, Wendy King said the Gladstone business' award reinforced Central Queensland's status as an industrial powerhouse.

"Xtreme Engineering provided specialised welding resources to deliver quality work in a safe and timely manner as part of ongoing maintenance at the APLNG facility," Ms King said.

"As a high-quality planning, engineering and fabrication firm, Xtreme Engineering provided the on-site support of 25 employees during our recent shutdowns and off-site fabrication and planning work," she said.

Xtreme Engineering general manager, Scott Harrington was honoured the business was recognised by a global company.

Mr Harrington said Xtreme Engineering's work was part of an improvement process during a recent shut down.

"We are a local Gladstone business so it's great that this type of work can be undertaken in the Gladstone region by Gladstone locals," he said.

Xtreme Engineering opened in June 2007, specialising in construction, fabrication, installation, maintenance and erection and has gradually grown its workforce.

Now in its third year, the global Supplier Recognition Award Program is aimed at honouring businesses for leadership and goals.

Awards are given in two categories that reflect corporate goals and priorities - focus on execution and doing business better.