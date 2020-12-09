Menu
Police, QFES and paramedics were called to a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water. FILE PHOTO.
Gas bottle explosion ignites Agnes Water garage

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 4:54 PM
EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to a gas bottle explosion at Masthead Drive at 4.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two QFES crews arrived at the scene at 4.35pm and found there had been a fire in a six-by-six metre shed.

“When they arrived they said it was a double-car garage that had been extinguished with a hose,” the spokeswoman said.

“They reported there were solar panels on the roof.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to the incident and were examining people at the scene.

More to come.

agnes water gas bottle explosion gladstone gladstone observer paramedics qfes queensland police service shed fire
Gladstone Observer

