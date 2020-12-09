Gas bottle explosion ignites Agnes Water garage

Police, QFES and paramedics were called to a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water. FILE PHOTO.

Police, QFES and paramedics were called to a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water. FILE PHOTO.

EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to a gas bottle explosion at Masthead Drive at 4.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two QFES crews arrived at the scene at 4.35pm and found there had been a fire in a six-by-six metre shed.

“When they arrived they said it was a double-car garage that had been extinguished with a hose,” the spokeswoman said.

“They reported there were solar panels on the roof.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to the incident and were examining people at the scene.

More to come.