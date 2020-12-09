Gas bottle explosion ignites Agnes Water garage
EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a reported gas bottle explosion at Agnes Water.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to a gas bottle explosion at Masthead Drive at 4.15pm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two QFES crews arrived at the scene at 4.35pm and found there had been a fire in a six-by-six metre shed.
“When they arrived they said it was a double-car garage that had been extinguished with a hose,” the spokeswoman said.
“They reported there were solar panels on the roof.”
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to the incident and were examining people at the scene.
More to come.