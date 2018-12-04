Gary the Goat's spirit lives on in a new, spicy, horny rum

GOAT SPIRIT: Jim Bazoobi travelled around Australia with his pet goat Gary who has been commemorated with his own brand of rum.

GOAT SPIRIT: Jim Bazoobi travelled around Australia with his pet goat Gary who has been commemorated with his own brand of rum. Greg Bray

SEVEN years ago Jimbo Bazoobi decided to take life by the horns, with a lot of help from his pet goat Gary.

Mr Bazoobi began his odyssey in 2011.

"I was doing standup on the comedy circuit and getting kicked out for being too rude, basically, they want Wil Anderson or Dave Hughes.

"So I hit the road, travelling around Australia performing in country pubs.

"I loved outback pubs, loved the lifestyle and the people were great."

It was in an remote pub that a farmer presented Mr Bazoobi with a goat.

"I got him off a farmer named Gary, for a carton of beer," Mr Bazoobi said.

"I was going to give him away to another farmer, but he kept following me around.

"We ended up becoming good mates."

Two years later Mr Bazoobi began filming Gary's adventures and posting them online.

"Gary quickly became a Youtube star with 1.7 million fans around the world," he said.

"He got me in just the right amount of trouble, I never realised how human he'd become."

It was in Sydney when Gary got Mr Bazoobi arrested for unlawful destruction of vegetation.

"Gary was eating grass outside a shop," he said.

"I took it to court and got off the charge.

"Gary taught the cops a valuable lesson, don't bite off more than you can chew."

Gary the Goat has over 1.7 million social media followers. Greg Bray

Mr Bazoobi decided it was time for Gary to run for office.

"I started telling people to write Gary the Goat on your ballot paper," he said.

"Scrutineers told me Gary's ballots got five to 10 percent of the national vote."

"If I get the application sorted I'll have another go at the next election."

Unfortunately Gary won't be going to Canberra.

"He got crook, I thought he had bloat or pneumonia," Mr Bazoobi said.

"But he was riddled with cancer.

"He went out the way he lived, not really giving a f**k.

"He was only six."

GOAT SPIRIT: Jim Bazoobi travelled around Australia with his pet goat Gary who has been commemorated with his own brand of rum. Greg Bray

Mr Bazoobi plans on making a film "when a hundred grand falls from the sky."

In the meantime The Saleyards Distillery in Rockhampton made a rum dedicated to Gary.

"A young couple started out last year with the Capricorn Goat themed rum," Mr Bazoobi said.

"They got in touch with me about dedicating a rum to Gary.

"It's a spicy rum, they've added something to it to make it really horny."

Mr Bazoobi was given another goat in Rockhampton.

"His name's Phil," he said.

"Goats are completely underrated as pets.

"They won't run away or come to you like a dog, but they're great."

At this stage Mr Bazoobi plans to keep filming and entertaining.

"I'll just keep filming my pet goat and getting into trouble," he said.

"I don't know what I'll do when I grow up.

"If you're breathing your winning, I hope to scream into the grave at full pace."

Gary the Goat rum is for sale exclusively at the Star Liquor bottle shop in the Night Owl centre.